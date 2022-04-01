George Kambosos will get a rematch in Australia if he loses to Devin Haney

Jorge Kambosos will be given a chance in a rematch at home if he loses to Devin Haney on 4 June.

The Australian looks to become Australia’s first undisputed champion in the four-belt era when he takes on 23-year-old WBC champion Haney inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The 28-year-old Kambosos boasts WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC “franchise” belts, as well as ring Magazine strap, when he defeated Teofimo López in November.

The Sydneysider was prepared to take on Vasily Lomachenko in his first defense, but Ukraine withdrew from talks to defend their homeland against an invasion of Russia. This left Haney as the only serious option, leading to the winner being crowned the first undisputed champion at 135-pounds.

