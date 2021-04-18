LATEST

George Russell hits Valtteri Bottas on helmet after crash

George Russell hits Valtteri Bottas on helmet after crash

The Williams driver dipped his front-right tyre on to the damp grass, inflicting him to lose management of his Williams and crash into Valtteri Bottas.

British driver George Russell appeared to slap Valtteri Bottas on the helmet after their high-speed crash at Sunday’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Russell was trying to cross Bottas across the exterior of the Finn’s Mercedes on the 200mph run all the way down to the opening nook in Imola.

However the Williams driver dipped his front-right tyre on to the damp grass, inflicting him to lose management of his Williams and crash into Bottas.

Each drivers ended up within the wall with vital harm sustained to their respective vehicles.

Russell stated over the radio: “What the f*** was he doing? Truthfully. Is he a f****** p***okay or what?”

Russell, a member of the Mercedes junior academy and hopeful of a promotion from Williams to the world champions, left the cockpit of his broken machine, earlier than heading over to confront Bottas.

Russell leaned into Bottas’s automotive and hit the Finn on his helmet with Bottas gesticulating again on the Williams driver.

The race was stopped on lap 34 of 63 to scrub up the particles from the crash.

The flashpoint occurred simply moments after Lewis Hamilton slipped from second to ninth after operating off the street at flip 7 and damaging his entrance wing.

The world champion stopped for repairs however emerged from the pits manner down the order with Max Verstappen main.

