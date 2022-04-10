George Russell reacts to ‘crazy’ situation in Melbourne after Max Verstappen retires F1 | game

George Russell says it is “crazy” that he is second in the F1 drivers’ standings after another strong run of points in Australia, where he finished third. The Mercedes rookie lifted his third consecutive top-five result of the season to overtake Max Verstappen, who retired late.

Verstappen was set to finish second in Sunday’s race before a late mechanical failure ended his race on lap 39. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was second in the standings before the race, but also failed to score.

The Spaniard spun at the ninth turn exit and rammed his car into the gravel, leaving the first safety car. Russell has scored 37 points this season but is still 34 points behind Leclerc.

Mercedes is second in the Constructors’ Championship but 49 points behind…