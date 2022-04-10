George Russell: ‘We’ll never let go’

In a draw compared to Ferrari and Red Bull, Mercedes probably did not expect to be represented on the podium by young George Russell at the arrival of the Australian Grand Prix this Sunday. Although this is not a dream but a reality.

In Melbourne, the Englishman took advantage of various racing facts to put himself in a good position. Present in top 5 and 2. went upstairsI After the first stop, George Russell was well helped by the presence of a safety car caused by the crash of Sebastian Vettel on 23.I, a position that offered him a free pit-stop and the possibility of going outI Ahead of Sergio Perez or Lewis Hamilton.

Powerless against the Mexican’s Red Bull, the former Williams driver then opposed his teammate and took advantage of Max Verstappen’s retirement to claim his title. 2I career podium 8 months after the very controversial Belgian Grand Prix.

