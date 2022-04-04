George’s mother Estelle Harris dies at 93 in Seinfeld

Estelle Harris, who won the hearts of millions of Seinfeld fans as George’s mother Estelle Costanza, died on Saturday in Palm Desert, California. She was 93 years old. His son, Glenn Harris, announced the death in a statement sent by Estelle Harris’ agent.

In 27 episodes — during Seinfeld’s fourth season in 1992, around the time the show became a pop culture sensation, and continuing until its final episode in 1998 — Harris played one of the show’s four main characters, his son. is embarrassed and harassed, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and his father, Frank (Jerry Stiller).

During his character…