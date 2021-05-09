Georgia men’s tennis knocks off Texas Tech in second round of NCAA tournament – Red and Black

No. 11 Georgia men’s tennis defeated Texas Tech 4-0 on a sunny Mother’s Day at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The Bulldogs advanced to the third round of the 2021 NCAA tournament and moved to 16-6 with the win.

It was a moment of quick succession for the Bulldogs that earned them the victory over the Red Raiders. Tyler Zink finished off Ilgiz Valiev on court two, immediately followed by Blake Croyder’s tiebreaker victory against Reed Collier at court four to seal the win for Georgia

“It really took tremendous tenacity and composure and poise and fight from our guys, and I’m so proud of them,” said Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz. “That’s what we’ve been talking about this spring — it’s not about winning easy, it’s about being able to stand up to the challenge of a great team like Texas Tech.”

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead after holding off the Red Raiders for the doubles point. Georgia’s No. 7 duo Trent Bryde and Zink defeated Parker Wynn and Franco Ribero 6-3 at No. 1 to take the first match, but the point remained up for grabs.

With tiebreakers in play on courts two and three, the fate of the doubles point was at stake. While Bulldogs Croyder and Billy Rowe dueled with Isaac Arevalo and Collier at No. 2, Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius defeated Valiev and Dimitrios Azoides 6-6 (7-3), clinching the all-important doubles point for the second day in a row.

In singles play, Bryde started things off at No. 1 for the Bulldogs, beating Wynn 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. Bryde fought back from a 5-3, first-set deficit to prevail in the ensuing tiebreaker. His momentum carried him through the second set as he extended Georgia’s lead to 2-0.

Zink then defeated Valiev 7-5, 6-3 to make it 3-0, and Croyder battled back to win 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) in his close match against Collier. Henning, Rowe and Grevelius’ matches did not finish due to the 4-0 score.

It was, however, a much tougher match than the score advertised. The Red Raiders battled the Bulldogs hard but couldn’t break them down. Georgia won three of the four tiebreakers today, including Croyder’s match-winning tiebreaker and the doubles clincher.

“They really played a tough match against us,” Diaz said. “It was nowhere near an easy win, even though the score was 4-0. Texas Tech really pushed us in every spot.”

Georgia will face No. 6 North Carolina in the third-round of the NCAA tournament on May 17 at the UTSA National Campus in Lake Nona, Florida.