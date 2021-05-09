LATEST

Georgia men’s tennis knocks off Texas Tech in second round of NCAA tournament – Red and Black

No. 11 Georgia men’s tennis defeated Texas Tech 4-0 on a sunny Mother’s Day at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The Bulldogs advanced to the third round of the 2021 NCAA tournament and moved to 16-6 with the win.

It was a moment of quick succession for the Bulldogs that earned them the victory over the Red Raiders. Tyler Zink finished off Ilgiz Valiev on court two, immediately followed by Blake Croyder’s tiebreaker victory against Reed Collier at court four to seal the win for Georgia

“It really took tremendous tenacity and composure and poise and fight from our guys, and I’m so proud of them,” said Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz. “That’s what we’ve been talking about this spring — it’s not about winning easy, it’s about being able to stand up to the challenge of a great team like Texas Tech.”

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead after holding off the Red Raiders for the doubles point. Georgia’s No. 7 duo Trent Bryde and Zink defeated Parker Wynn and Franco Ribero 6-3 at No. 1 to take the first match, but the point remained up for grabs.

With tiebreakers in play on courts two and three, the fate of the doubles point was at stake. While Bulldogs Croyder and Billy Rowe dueled with Isaac Arevalo and Collier at No. 2, Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius defeated Valiev and Dimitrios Azoides 6-6 (7-3), clinching the all-important doubles point for the second day in a row.

In singles play, Bryde started things off at No. 1 for the Bulldogs, beating Wynn 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. Bryde fought back from a 5-3, first-set deficit to prevail in the ensuing tiebreaker. His momentum carried him through the second set as he extended Georgia’s lead to 2-0.

Zink then defeated Valiev 7-5, 6-3 to make it 3-0, and Croyder battled back to win 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) in his close match against Collier. Henning, Rowe and Grevelius’ matches did not finish due to the 4-0 score. 

It was, however, a much tougher match than the score advertised. The Red Raiders battled the Bulldogs hard but couldn’t break them down. Georgia won three of the four tiebreakers today, including Croyder’s match-winning tiebreaker and the doubles clincher.

“They really played a tough match against us,” Diaz said. “It was nowhere near an easy win, even though the score was 4-0. Texas Tech really pushed us in every spot.”

Georgia will face No. 6 North Carolina in the third-round of the NCAA tournament on May 17 at the UTSA National Campus in Lake Nona, Florida.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

71
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
19
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top