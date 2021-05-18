LATEST

Georgia Tech Adds 2021 PCSC Coach of the Year Ryan Kauth To Staff – SwimSwam

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have added Ryan Kauth as an assistant coach. Kauth was previously the head coach at Biola University.

Kauth spent four years at Division II Biola, helping bring the team its first-ever conference title in the PCSC. In 2021, he won the PCSC (Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference) Coach of the Year on the men’s side as Biola won conference titles for both men and women.

Kauth has previous coaching stops at Mater Dei High School and Concordia University Irvine. He was a collegiate swimmer at Concordia and has been involved in coaching since his graduation in 2014.

“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome Ryan onto our staff here at Georgia Tech,” said head coach Courtney Shealy Hart in this week’s announcement. “Ryan brings a wealth of experience from a tremendous amount of success leading the Biola University program and as a former swimmer. He brings such passion and energy to everything he does and we can’t wait to have him here with our program.”

“It is an honor and privilege to join the Georgia Tech swimming and diving program,” Kauth said in the release. “I couldn’t be more excited to coach alongside some of the nation’s most passionate and knowledgeable minds, at one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world. I look forward to continuing the success that has been accomplished by Coach Hart and her staff, as well as building momentum to have the world’s most talented student-athletes join Tech’s journey to the top!”

