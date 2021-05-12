Georgia Tech Dean Discusses Cyberattack On Colonial Pipeline | 90.1 FM WABE – WABE 90.1 FM

LATEST

Georgia gas stations are working to restock fuel after a cyberattack at an Alpharetta-based pipeline caused gasoline and diesel fuel outages and shortages.

On Wednesday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Raheem Beyah, the dean of Georgia Tech’s College of Engineering and the founder of Fortiphyd Logic, talked with show host Rose Scott about the DarkSide Ransomware Gang’s attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

“This attack was bad, but it was nowhere near what it could have been,” said Beyah. “It actually stopped, from what we know, at the IT network, and they just happened to shut down the OT systems.”

During the conversation, Beyah also discussed the challenges in preventing foreign attacks and what can be done to prevent such attacks in the future and the importance of addressing the shortage of cybersecurity professionals in the U.S.

