Georgia Tech Football to be at 100% Capacity for 2021 – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics confirmed on Wednesday that it will operate Bobby Dodd Stadium at 100% capacity and full on-campus tailgating will return for the 2021 football season.

Georgia Tech joins the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons in announcing the return to 100% capacity at their respective facilities. The Braves and United returned to 100% capacity at Truist Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, respectively, this month. The Falcons will be at 100% capacity at MBS this fall.

“Thanks to encouraging trends regarding the number of people becoming vaccinated and the declining spread of Covid-19, as well as updated guidance from public health experts, we’re grateful and excited to announce that we will be able to welcome Georgia Tech fans back to full stadium and tailgating operations on campus this fall,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our entire community, but are confident that we can maintain a safe environment while bringing back the full college football gameday experience that we all know and love on The Flats.”

Georgia Tech football plays six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall, beginning with its 2021 season opener versus Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 4. In addition to its six home dates at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall, Tech also hosts “Mayhem at MBS” versus North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 25, the first game in a six-year series that will see the Yellow Jackets play one home contest per season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2021-26.

2021 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2021 Georgia Tech football season are on sale now. Starting at just $299 per seat, season tickets include reserved seats for all seven games on the Yellow Jackets’ 2021 home schedule, including “Mayhem at MBS” versus North Carolina on Sept. 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the return of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia on Nov. 27 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. For full 2021 Georgia Tech football season ticket information, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Single-game tickets will go on this summer. Click HERE to receive information and presale opportunities when they become available.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Support The Swarm Fund, which helps Georgia Tech athletics offset the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

