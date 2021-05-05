Georgia Tech Golf Headed to NCAA Tallahassee Regional – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Complete NCAA Men’s Golf Selections | Georgia Tech Golf home page

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s No. 27-ranked golf team has earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, being given a No. 5 seed and a spot in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, which will be played May 17-19 at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in the capital city of Florida.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday afternoon all 81 teams and 45 individuals who will competing for spots in the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship finals, and the fields for each of the six regional qualifying tournaments. The top five teams from each regional will advance to the finals, which will be conducted May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Of the 81 teams, 30 were automatic qualifiers by winning their conference championships, and the other 51 earned at-large bids.

The Yellow Jackets are playing in an NCAA regional for the 23rd straight year and for the 30th time in the 32 years the NCAA has used a regional qualifying format for its championship. The NCAA Championship and regionals were not conducted last spring due to COVID-19.

The Tallahassee regional in which Tech will compete includes eight teams that are ranked among the top 50 teams in the nation according to Golfstat. In order of seed, the field includes Florida State (No. 2), Georgia (11), Liberty (16), LSU (23), Georgia Tech (27), Georgia Southern (32), TCU (43) and Indiana (46), as well as Kansas (56), Southern California (61), Ohio State (62), and automatic qualifiers Davidson (Atlantic 10 Conference), Florida A&M (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and Long Island (Northeast Conference).

Tech is playing in an NCAA regional East of the Mississippi River for only the second time in the last six years, having been sent to San Diego, Calif. (2015), Tucson, Ariz. (2016), Stanford, Calif. (2017) and Pullman, Wash. (2019) around a 2018 trip to Raleigh, N.C. The Yellow Jackets advanced to the NCAA Championship in 2019, finishing fourth in the Pullman Regional and 18th in the NCAA Championship in Fayetteville, Ark.

Three ACC teams – Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.), Clemson (Kingston Springs, Tenn.) and Wake Forest (Cle Elum Wash.) – earned No. 1 seeds at their regional sites.