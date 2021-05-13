Georgia Tech Hangs Tough with No. 13 Clemson – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

As both pitchers were lights out throughout the contest, No. 1 seed Clemson (41-5, 29-5 ACC) managed to score each of its runs on longballs. The Tigers drew first blood with a solo shot in the bottom of the second and went yard again in the bottom of the sixth for their two lone runs, hanging on for the eventual 2-0 win.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Georgia Tech softball (20-26, 11-19 ACC) was edged by No. 13 Clemson, 2-0, in the Quarterfinals of the 2021 ACC Championship on Thursday at Ulmer Stadium, resulting in elimination from the tournament. The Jackets threatened in the final two frames, loading the bases with two outs in the sixth and putting a pair on with one down in the seventh, but were unable to get on the board.

Game Notes

The day after second-year slinger Blake Neleman tossed the fourth no-hitter in program postseason history, the frosh put in another strong performance from the circle. The right-hander allowed just two runs on four hits with six punchouts in six innings of work.

At the dish, outfielder Cameron Stanford had Tech’s lone hit with a single through the right side.

Five different Jackets drew walks to put Clemson in a pair of late jams.

Up Next

Barring selection to an NCAA Regional, Georgia Tech’s season concludes at 20-26 overall and 11-19 in ACC play. Four Jackets received All-ACC honors for the year with Kauf being named All-ACC First Team and to the All-ACC Freshman team, Awald being marked All-ACC First Team, Stanford earning her third consecutive All-ACC Second Team selection and Roper being voted All-ACC Third Team.

Multimedia

T6 | @CamStanford1 puts runners on the corners with our first hit of the day❕ *After further review, @EmmaKauf was ruled safe. 📺: https://t.co/8LMtFqure2 pic.twitter.com/bsAL8TLQ0s — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) May 13, 2021

Georgia Tech’s tournament run comes to a close as the Jackets fall just short against regular season ACC champs, Clemson. Thanks as always to the Jacket faithful for all the love and support 💛🐝#BeGold /// #404Institute pic.twitter.com/Gsr3X12pLl — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) May 13, 2021

