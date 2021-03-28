Georgia Tech vs South Carolina Live Stream: Sweet Sixteen – Film Daily

How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs South Carolina Gamecocks Live Stream, Preview, Time, Date and Online Watch Guide from anywhere

Welcome to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs South Carolina Gamecocks Live Stream online from any where.. The No. 1 seed in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament’s Hemisfair Region, the South Carolina Gamecocks, will take on the No. 5 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. It is the first of four Sweet Sixteen games on the docket and will be televised nationally on ABC.

While some of the higher-seeded teams in the 2021 NCAA Tournament have struggled thus far, South Carolina is not one of them. The Gamecocks blew out the No. 16 seed Mercer Bears in the first round 79-53 and defeated the No. 8 seed Oregon State Beavers 59-42 days later. South Carolina held both opponents to sub-40 percent shooting from the field.

Event details: NCAA Division I National Championship, Women

NAME: South Carolina Gamecocks – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

DATE: 28 Mar 2021

TIME: Sunday, Mar. 28 at 1 p.m. ET

VENUE: Location: San Antonio Venue: Alamodome.

Sweet Sixteen preview

(8) Loyola Chicago vs. (12) Oregon State [Mar 27, 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S)]

Thanks to an elite defence, the Ramblers are a serious threat in this tournament—and a sentimental favorite due to 101-year-old chaplain Sister Jean. Oregon State has been hot from beyond the arc, but they’ll be hard-pressed to keep raining down three-pointers at the clip they’ve managed thus far in the tournament.

(1) Baylor vs. (5) Villanova [Mar 27, 5:15 p.m. ET]

The Bears have talent that overshadows some of their less impressive advanced stats, and an ability to drain three-pointers that should be tough for the Wildcats to match. Villanova is dealing with significant injuries and will need a massive effort from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to pull off an upset.

(3) Arkansas vs. (15) Oral Roberts [Mar 27, 7:25 p.m. ET]

The Razorbacks are heavily favored in this matchup, but they’re coming off an ugly two-point win in the second round and the Golden Eagles are no joke. Oral Roberts is just the second 15-seed to ever reach the Sweet Sixteen.

(2) Houston vs. (11) Syracuse [Mar 27, 9:55 p.m. ET]

With DeJon Jarreau dealing with a hip injury, the Cougars could be heavily reliant on Quentin Grimes in this one, but the guard should be up to that challenge after a big second-round performance. Syracuse has an uphill battle on their hands, but the hot-shooting club led by Buddy Boeheim can’t be counted out.

(1) Gonzaga vs. (5) Creighton [Mar 28, 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S)]

Not only has Gonzaga been the best team in the country this year, the squad is looking down the barrel at a historic perfect season. The Blue Jays aren’t expected to offer much resistance unless star guard Marcus Zegarowski goes off, like he did in the second round against Ohio.

(1) Michigan vs. (4) Florida State [Mar 28, 5:00 p.m. ET]

Although Michigan has dealt with some injury issues as the tournament has gone on, they’ve still been firing on all cylinders offensively thanks to their impressive depth. Florida State is coming off an impressive win that saw the team force 19 turnovers, but separating the Wolverines from the ball at a rate like that will be a tall task.

(2) Alabama vs. (11) UCLA [Mar 28, 7:15 p.m. ET]

Despite Alabama’s reputation as a football powerhouse, the Crimson Tide can be unstoppable on the court as well. This group is coming off a dominant win over Maryland, and the Bruins look like they might be out-gunned in this matchup, even though they’ve played well in the tournament to this point.

(6) USC vs. (7) Oregon [Mar 28, 9:45 p.m. ET]

After trouncing Kansas, the Trojans look like more of a threat than many assumed coming into the tournament. The Mobley brothers make USC a handful, but the Ducks won’t be intimidated considering the hurting they put on Iowa, and the high-flying offense they possess

How to stream March Madness live with a VPN

Stream March Madness on CBS

While the broadcast rights to this year’s tournament are spread around, CBS is the biggest player. With the help of your VPN you can watch the biggest March Madness games on the channel, including both Final Four matchups and the National Championship.

Watch CBS March Madness free with Locast

Price: Free

Channel: CBS

The best way to watch March Madness for free is to tune in to CBS with Locast.org.

To stream March Madness with Locast:Get ExpressVPN.

Fire up the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Connect to a server location in the U.S. that Locast serves (such as New York or Los Angeles).

Go to Locast.org and sign up.

Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to.

Tune in to the local CBS channel and enjoy the basketball!

Watching on mobile? Users may experience issues when watching with the Locast app. For the best experience, watch from a computer browser.

Stream CBS games live on Paramount+

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS

Paramount+ is a great way to catch all 2021 CBS March Madness games live and see if the new service is right for you. A 30-day free trial is available for Paramount+ if you sign up in March.

To watch March Madness games live on Paramount+:

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server location in the U.S.

Go to Paramount+ and subscribe.

Enjoy the Big Dance!