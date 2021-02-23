Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Broadcasting

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Location: Cassell Coliseum, Blaxburg, VA

Network: ACC Network

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Georgia Tech (11-8) vs Virginia Tech (14-4) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Visit BetMGM

Why Georgia Tech will win

Can Georgia Tech Be Flaky-Good?

The Yellow Jackets found a way to get by Pitt, cranked up the offense against Notre Dame, and …

Flat fell against Louisville and was filled by Virginia.

It is all about the offense with this team. When it is scoring 70 points or more, it has a shot. When it is 0-5 under 70 from the first two games of the season. It is a wildly inconsistent team, but has the ability to hit half its shots – like it did in three of the last five games – watch out.

Virginia Tech does not generate a steal, the defense is the same Pitt and Miami teams that Georgia Tech has scored without a problem, and …

Why Virginia Tech will win

Virginia Tech is at home.

It managed to fight through five road games in the final six. The last time it was at Cassell, it defeated Virginia as a stunner as part of its seven straight wins in the building.

Georgia Tech beat a bad Miami team a few days ago on the road, but it is 1-5 in its last six road games.

The Hokies are hardly perfect, but they are very good at the free throw line, they are moving the ball around as well as they have all year, and …

What is going to happen

Again, Virginia Tech is at home, Georgia Tech is very inconsistent, and it’s going to be an interesting game of wild swings. The Hokie defense will clash in the last five minutes and free throw shooting will help the team out.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 69, Georgia Tech 62

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Virginia Tech-1.5, O / U: 137

Confidence of ATS out of 5: ४

Must see rating: 3

5: raft punk, Lollalapalooza 2007

1: Raft Punk, Random Access Memories