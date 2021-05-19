Georgia Tech Walks Off UGA in Historic Game – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – Elation finally set in after five hours and 37 minutes – the longest game in school history – as Justyn-Henry Malloy’s sac fly and Luke Waddell’s run gave Georgia Tech baseball the 14-inning 7-6 victory over Georgia late on Tuesday night to sweep the midweek series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (26-20) used the momentum gained by a throwing error by UGA’s Garrett Blaylock that allowed Austin Wilhite to reach first, to power Waddell’s third hit of the night to put runners on the corners. Waddell then stole second to force the intentional walk of Tres Gonzalez before a fielder’s choice at the plate reloaded the bases with Waddell at third and Kevin Parada at first.

Malloy then took the first pitch of his at-bat into fairly shallow left center, but it was more than enough as the speedy junior captain Waddell tagged and slid home to end the record-setting game. The Jackets were able to force extras thanks to a bases-clearing bloop single to right field in the eighth inning by Stephen Reid.

To get them to the 14th, the Georgia Tech bullpen dealt 6.2 shutout innings to close with only four hits and seven base runners total. RHP Zach Maxwell mowed down four hitters in just 1.2 innings before handing the baton to senior captain RHP Hugh Chapman in extras, where he had one of the best outings of his career with 2.0 innings of two-hit, three-strikeout baseball that had his fastball reach 94 mph at times.

From there, RHP Brody Westbrooks turned in a career outing, punching out two and only allowing one hit in 1.2 innings. After nine pitchers, RHP John Medich (1-0) had the arduous task of trying to slam the door on already the team’s longest game. He stranded a runner at third and struck out two in 1.1 innings of no-hit work for his first career decision as a Yellow Jacket.

The Bulldogs (29-21) used seven pitchers on the night, but were doomed by 15 walks surrendered overall. RHP Hank Bearden (3-2) received the loss after pitching the final 3.2 innings and finishing with one run allowed on two hits and three walks. At the plate, Georgia had three multi-hit performances and was led by Cole Tate’s 4-for-5 night.

Georgia Tech looks to close out the regular season in a short turnaround as it hosts North Carolina on May 20-22. First pitches are scheduled for 7 p.m., 6 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, respectively.

Postgame Notes:

At officially five hours and 37 minutes, Georgia Tech played in the longest game (by time) in school history (prev. 5:07 vs. NC State at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 6-5 win in 15 innings on May 26, 2011);

At 14 innings, Georgia Tech played in the longest game at home (by inning) in school history (prev. 13 innings, six times – most recently vs. Clemson, 6-5 win on April 27, 2012);

The extra-innings affair is the longest for Georgia Tech overall since it went 14 innings at Pitt (4-3 loss) on April 13, 2018;

The extra-innings game is the first in the Clean, Old-Fashioned series since May 17, 2016 when Georgia Tech walked off Georgia in 10 innings, 6-3, in the final college baseball game at Turner Field;

Georgia Tech improves to 5-2 in one-run games in 2021 and 17-9 in one-run games since 2019.

Multimedia:

Postgame Press Conference (Coach Hall, John Medich, Justyn-Henry Mally)

[embedded content]

Around Social Media

The @ACCBaseball doubles leader Kevin Parada with another double 👀 pic.twitter.com/ComYmBSCsJ — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 18, 2021

GOT EM! Luke Bartnicki strands three!! Back to the bats 💪 pic.twitter.com/yRkUEbyZCR — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 18, 2021

B2 | DRAG BUNT! GRENK lays it down perfectly! pic.twitter.com/wRJmXhlL25 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 18, 2021

B2 | THE CAPTAIN! Waddell laces one to right center and Tech is on the board! pic.twitter.com/rNEu50MjLx — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 18, 2021

SIEGEL DEALIN’!! He strikes out the side to work around a leadoff single! pic.twitter.com/xwfFJAlK0x — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 18, 2021

WILHITE with the incredible turn from Malloy to Jenkins for the double play 👀 pic.twitter.com/eDtlHCVFtQ — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 18, 2021

TIE GAME!!! JENKINS 2-RBI KNOCK!! pic.twitter.com/cLAa6vBvff — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 19, 2021

BELIEVE!! STEPHEN REID TIE GAME!!!! pic.twitter.com/6XYoMySFZl — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 19, 2021

ZACH MAXWELL 🔨🔨🔨 pic.twitter.com/I5VLijH8sg — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 19, 2021

B10 | THE CAPTAIN!! LUKE WADDELL DOUBLES!! pic.twitter.com/p5MBBzSHmM — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 19, 2021

JUSTYN-HENRY MALLOY SAC FLY AND LUKE WADDELL SCORES!!! TECH WINS TECH WINS TECH WINS WHAT’S THE GOOD WORD?? pic.twitter.com/3IUuRK5Xfi — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 19, 2021

Photo Gallery