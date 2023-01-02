LATEST

Georgina occupies the Saudis…and this is her “photo” in the Al-Nasr club shirt

with an ad Al-Nasr Saudi Club signed a contract with Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo In a deal described as historic, social media was abuzz with talk about the international star and his family moving to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis were preoccupied with Ronaldo’s “glamorous” girlfriend, and Twitter users published photos modified with “Photoshop” of the identity of Georgina Rodriguez’s residence when she moved to Riyadh.

Others also published pictures of her wearing the Al-Nasr club shirt.

In addition, others touched on which schools the children of the “Don” would enroll in, while others went on to suggest places and restaurants for the famous family.

While activists circulated news about the residence of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh, noting that a palace had been prepared for Ronaldo and his family in the Muhammadiyah district of the Saudi capital.

Until the summer of 2025

It is noteworthy that the Saudi club Al-Nasr announced on Saturday its contract with Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo officially until the summer of 2025.

Ronaldo’s career began in Sporting Lisbon, after which he played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before returning to Manchester for a second term, and then heading to the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

With Portugal, Ronaldo won the European Cup 2016 and the European Nations League 2019, and he also crowned five European Champions League titles, including 4 with Spanish Real Madrid, and is the historical top scorer of the tournament.

The contract signing ceremony was held in Madrid, Spain, in the presence of the Portuguese legend and Musli Al Muammar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Nasr Club, and it was decided that the winner of the Golden Ball 5 times would wear the number “7” during his period with the capital team.

