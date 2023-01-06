Georgina publishes an Arabic song .. and writes: “We are excited about Al-Nasr Club.”

published Georgina Rodriguesthe friend of the international star, Cristiano Ronaldo, a video of her and her children attending the presentation ceremony of the Portuguese player to Al-Nasr Club in Riyadh, to the tune of the song of the Palestinian artist Muhammad Assaf and the Lebanese Canadian Massari, “Let’s continue .. my love.”

Yesterday, Thursday, she wrote on her Instagram account, “Thank you very much to Saudi Arabia for this wonderful welcome.”

She also added, “We are very excited about this new adventure with Al-Nasr Saudi Club, and we would like to thank everyone who turned this event into a reality.”

And she continued, “I am very grateful to see Cristiano so excited, and we will walk together, side by side, in the same direction towards an always bright future with our beautiful family.”

A dazzling party in Riyadh

Al-Nasr Club presented Ronaldo to the fans at the Marsoul Park stadium in a dazzling ceremony in an enthusiastic atmosphere last Tuesday evening.

The Portuguese star expressed his happiness at moving to the Saudi club Al-Nasr, adding that he seeks to break records with his new club.

In his message to his fans in Saudi Arabia and around the world, Ronaldo said, “I came here to play, enjoy, win, and participate in the culture of the club and the country.. I seek to break records with victory.”

For his part, Al-Nasr Club President Musali Al Muammar said that the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi League is an important addition.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi club Al-Nasr announced on Saturday its contract with Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo officially until the summer of 2025.