Geraldine Mallet and Cyril Hanona reconcile on the set of TPMP (VIDEO)

Development @cyrilhanouna Compared to the clash with Geraldine Mallet in Tomorrow #TPMP, pic.twitter.com/m4Ud6RHuAJ — TPMP (@TPMP) 31 March 2022

An argument broke out on the sets of TPMP on C8 last night. Cyril Hanona and the “TPMP” (C8) team notably received French Communist Party (PCF) candidate Fabian Roussel in the presidential election.

The speech focused on inappropriate gestures from candidate Eric Zemour and some of his supporters during meetings. Geraldine Mallett has actually outlined the use of Nazi salutes by some of Eric Zemour’s extremists.

Cyril Hanouna then, against all odds, stepped up to the plate, taking the columnist to task: “Have a little respect for the French… Wait, let me talk. You exhaust everyone. You are unbearable”, he said. Told him before continuing: “Stop asking the French to do this or that. The French, they do what they want. They don’t…