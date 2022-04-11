Gerard Bullens after Amstel Gold Race: “Ineos understood that winning the Tour de France was not the only objective”

Michal Kwiatkowski won the 56th edition of the Amstel Gold Race after a thrilling sprint against Benot Kosnefroy, who finally smiled at the pole after seeing the photo-finish. The biggest favorite of the day, Mathieu van der Poel, had to settle for fourth place behind Belgium’s Tijs Benoot, third.

Commenting on the RTBF race, Gerard Bullens returns to our traditional ‘Three Questions to Gerard’ text for this 2022 edition.

In terms of communication, it was limited even after it ended. what do you think

“It’s a little sad. The radio tour unofficially announces Cosnefroy’s victory and when we look at the photo-finish, the result is the reverse. I think the person in charge of the photo-finish has sent a commissioner on the line Would have reacted. In this case, it’s better to keep quiet. It’s worse than last year because we announced a winner who wasn’t. I imagine…