Gerardsbergen’s Cheyenne named Miss Belgium 2022!

The most beautiful girl in the country has come this year from Gerardsbergen. Because Cheyenne van Arle was crowned Miss Belgium 2022 last night. Cheyenne is 23 years old and lives in Antwerp. But she grew up in Gerardsbergen. She was born in a caravan and lived in the palace of Izgrim for a long time. He was not seen as a top favorite, but he completely captivated the audience and the audience during the show at the Proximus Theater in Ploppsland. In addition, Chayen was also voted Miss Talent. She replaces Cadist Deltour in the honors list.