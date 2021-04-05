ENTERTAINMENT

German Basketball League Dream11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks BGG vs RL Live Score

In German Basketball League 2020-21, we have team BG Gottingen playing off against the team Riesen Ludwigsburg on Monday 5th April. The match is scheduled to be played at 06:30 PM. Today we will discuss the performance of both of the teams in this league. Let’s take a look at team BGG who has played a total of 2 matches in the league where they have won one match and lost one. The team has played a match against the team Baskets Oldenburg where the team BGG scored one goal and the opponent team managed to score 3 goals and won the match.

On the other side, team Reisen Ludwigsburg has played a total of 2 matches in the league where they have both of them. The team is looking forward to winning today’s match against the team BG Gottingen. Let’s see if they win today’s match or not.

Match: BGG vs RL German Basketball League 2020-21
Date: 5th April 2021
Time: 06:30 PM

BG Gottingen Squad:

Jito Kok, Adam Walekskowski, Kevin Bryant, Erol Ersek, Benneet Hundt, Marvin Omuvwie, Matthis Moenninghoff, Denjis Kramer, Leon Williams

Giant Ludwigsburg Squad:

Jonas Woohlfarth-Bottermann, Ariel Hukporti, Teyvon Myres, Zamal Nixon, Lukas Herzog, Jacob PAtrick, jihn Patrick, Hans Brase, Christian Von Fintel, Radii Caisin

BGG vs RL Dream 11 Prediction:

The team Riesen Ludwigsburg has played a match against the team Bayern Munich where the opposing team scored 1 goal and team Riesen Ludwigsburg managed to score 3 goals and won the match. The team is at the first position in the league standings. They have played a total of two matches and won them. The team is looking forward to winning today’s match against the team BG Gottingen. The team player Jaleen Smith has played both of the matches and scored 1 goal in the last match. He will be the forward player in today’s match and more likely to be the team captain.

Retin Obasohan will be the midfield player of team BG Gottingen who has played 2 matches and scored 2 goals in the tournament and more likely to be the key player of this team. Marcus Knight will be the forward player who has scored 1 goal in the tournament and more likely to be the midfield player. Zamal Nixon will be the outfield player of team Riesen Ludwigsburg who has scored 1 goal in the last played match and a key player of team Riesen. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

