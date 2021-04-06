German FA says Loew to remain Germany boss at Euro 2020 | Football News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

BERLIN: Joachim Loew will remain Germany coach at Euro 2020 despite last week’s latest humiliating defeat, the president of the German FA (DFB) said in an interview on Tuesday.
Loew is under pressure after Germany crashed to a 2-1 home loss to North Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier, four months after a 6-0 drubbing by Spain in the Nations League.
The latest defeat was Germany’s first loss in World Cup qualifying for 20 years.
Germany have struggled for consistent form since finishing bottom of their group at the 2018 World Cup under Loew, when they were defending champions.
The 61-year-old is set to step down after 15 years in charge following the delayed European Championship from June 11-July 11.
“The disappointing game (against North Macedonia) has not changed anything with regards to our plans,” DFB president Fritz Keller told daily Bild.
“‘Jogi’ Loew and his team will analyse everything and draw the right conclusions to be successful at the European championships.”
The defeat left Germany third in their World Cup qualifying group, trailing leaders Armenia by three points and behind North Macedonia on goal difference and led to calls for Loew to be replaced before the Euros.
“It is clear that we need a change — and not just at some point, but now, in the short term,” Felix Magath, who coached Wolfsburg to the 2009 Bundesliga title, said last week.
But the DFB insist there is no rush to name Loew’s successor.
“My plan is to propose a successor to the DFB presidium around the time of the European Championship,” said Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff, who is in charge of finding the new coach.
Former RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick is among the favourites for the job and Bierhoff says he will hold further talks concerning Loew’s replacement “in the coming weeks”.

