Geronimo Rulli: “The journey of the national team is fantastic” March 2022

Geronimo Rulli returned as part of the starting 11 of the Argentina national team, Draw against Ecuador.

The goalkeeper had an outstanding performance in developing the game, in which he also saved a penalty, but the rebound tied the try.

,It’s a shame we missed out, we wanted to win on extremely difficult courts and close the qualifiers in the best possible way.“, he expressed.

“60,000 people put pressure and so did the referee. I didn’t watch the penalty play, Nico told me it hit his arm but it was attached to his body. We played a full game, it was very hot and the ground was not perfectThe goalkeeper said.

,This is a beautiful group of people, mostly archers. It is a matter of pride for me to be a part of this selection….