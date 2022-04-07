Gert Verhulst: “I will carry this failure with me for the rest of my life”

Gert Verhulst is happily married to Alain Callebaut. However, they are already divorced.

Gert says in the story, “Divorce isn’t fun at all. It’s a failure I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. But that break has made sure I start seeing my kids more.”

Gert now sees his daughter Mary at least once a week. sometimes more. “The new season of The Cook & Verhulst Show will start soon and Mary will be a regular visitor,” explains Gert. “And if she’s with Samson this summer in Ploppsland de Panne, she can also visit us a lot in Ostduinkirke.”