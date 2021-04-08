LATEST

Get enhanced 6/1 price boost on Liverpool or huge 50/1 on Aston Villa

Avatar
By
Posted on
888 Sport are offering a huge price boost on Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Liverpool can be backed at an enhanced 6/1 this weekend while Aston Villa are available at a huge 50/1.

The Premier League champions are looking to bounce back after the defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

888 Sport are offering a huge price boost on Liverpool vs Aston Villa

888 Sport are offering a huge price boost on Liverpool vs Aston Villa

888SPORT GET LIVERPOOL AT 6/1 OR VILLA AT 50/1*

And bookmakers 888Sport are offering new customers the chance to back them at 6/1.

While Villa, only five points below Liverpool with a game in hand, can be backed at a huge 50/1.

The maximum bet for either of those prices is £5 and must follow a £10 deposit when you sign up to 888Sport.

The enhanced winnings will be paid in free bets.

Liverpool come into the game on the back of the defeat to Madrid, but some better form in the league.

GRAND DEAL

Grand National betting special: Get Burrows Saint or Any Second Now at HUGE 33/1

BET BONUS

Free bets and sign up offers: Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill and more

MAJOR ODDS

Betting offers: Dustin Johnson available at 66/1 to win The Masters 2021

BET BOOST

Grand National free bets: Claim £100 in FREE BETS with Betfair special offer

BIG OFFERS

Masters 2021: Get £140 in FREE BETS at Augusta this week

TOP SIX

The Masters betting offers: Get 60/1 on Rory McIlroy to finish in the top six


They have won their last two and three out of five in the Premier League, while Villa’s win over Fulham last week is their only victory in five.

Dean Smith’s side did however beat Liverpool 7-2 in the crazy reverse fixture back in October.

So at 50/1 Villa securing a double over Liverpool looks quite strong.

BET BONUS: FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS YOU CAN CLAIM TODAY

*Terms and conditions: Max Bet £5 • £10 deposit using promo code • Free bets are granted within 72 hours and expires after 7 days • Free bet stakes not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time. withdrawal restrictions & full T&C’s apply Full T&C’s apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.Org

Commercial content notice: Taking one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in a payment to Miracle. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

  • Establishes time and monetary limits before playing
  • Only gambles with money they can afford to lose
  • Never chase their losses
  • Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed
  • Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
  • Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

Tony Cascarino fears for Liverpool in second leg against Real Madrid and isn’t convinced Klopp’s men can mount a Barcelona-style comeback

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
767
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
765
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
756
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
738
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
733
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
725
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
684
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
656
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
614
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
609
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top