Get Full List of Indian Premier League 2022 Commentators of all Languages

IPL Commentator 2022: IPL 2022 began with a telecast between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium today. The commentary panel of the year saw new faces like Suresh Raina who made his debut with Mike and Ravi Shastri who returned as commentator after a gap of seven years.

Raina went unsold this year after being released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while Ravi Shastri stepped down from the commentary panel during his tenure as the head coach of the Indian team.

Check out the list of IPL 2022 commentators below.

IPL 2022…