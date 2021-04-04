Get hot and heavy with these movies all about sex on Netflix – Film Daily

Netflix is a network filled with plenty of family-friendly content meant for children to enjoy, but the service does have another side you’ll have to do a little digging to find. The adult content available on Netflix certainly pushes the boundaries but is often still worthwhile because filmmakers know how to add artistic details and dynamic characters.

These are some of the best hot & heavy sex movies on Netflix available for streaming right now.

Newness (2017)

Sex movies on Netflix don’t always leave much to the imagination and Newness fits into that category. The 2017 film is based in the city of Los Angeles and focuses on two millennials trying to navigate the modern world of dating.

In a society where everyone is trying to hook up with new strangers all the time and swiping left or right is the best way to meet one’s next match, these two come together to try something new. In Newness they get into a relationship with each other that isn’t only sexual & physical – it’s also emotionally fulfilling for them both.

365 Days (2020)

365 Days is a 2020 movie about a man named Massimo who’s part of the Sicilian Mafia. He crosses paths with a woman named Laura who works as a sales director. In a massive Stockholm syndrome attempt, Massimo kidnaps Laura and tries to convince her to fall in love with him within a year.

Laura wasn’t looking for love with him. In fact, she was on a mission to save her relationship with someone else entirely, but after experiencing a physical connection with Massimo, her mind begins to change. Sex movies on Netflix aren’t always this intense.

Desire (2017)

Sex movies on Netflix like Desire do not come around often. This particular 2017 movie is all about a young woman who takes a trip to attend her sister’s wedding. She and her sister are estranged and don’t have the best relationship ever. While she’s there, she starts falling in love with the groom-to-be, despite the fact that her sister also loves him. This messy, complicated movie has several unforgettable sex scenes.

Elisa & Marcela (2019)

Sex movies on Netflix are often based in modern day eras, but Elisa & Marcela is based in the early 1900s. It tells the story of two female best friends who form an undeniable bond with each other. Their friendship surpasses platonic feelings and they venture down the road of sexuality together. Their love is considered forbidden, but they pursue each other anyway . . . and they definitely keep it hot & heavy.

Lust Stories (2018)

Lust Stories was released in 2018 and tells the stories of four Indian women who all experience sex in very different ways. Varying circumstances of these women make their relationships vastly different. This movie covers everything from one night stands, to a maid who hooks up with her boss, to a woman who gets involved in an extramarital affair she really shouldn’t be in.

Yes, God, Yes (2019)

Yes, God, Yes is one of those sex movies on Netflix that remind the world how challenging growing up in a hypersexual society can be. The movie focuses on a Catholic school girl, played by Natalie Dyer, who engages in an AOL conversation edgier than anything she’s ever been a part of. After certain words are exchanged, she finds herself curious about sexuality in a brand new way.

Sleeping with Other People (2015)

Alison Brie & Jason Sudeikis are the leading actors in Sleeping with Other People. They shared a random one night stand together twelve years prior and then ran into each other again after moving on and living their own lives. They attempt to maintain a platonic friendship but instead of keeping everything rated PG, they end up back in the bedroom just like the very first night they met.