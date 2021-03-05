Get ready for ‘The Mask Singer’ Season 5: Watching All the Winners Again – TMT Daily

In 2019, Fox premiered the celebrity singing contest competition The mask singer, A South Korean-based show in which celebrities sing throughout the week in a single-elimination format. Their voices are disguised during clues and interview segments, making it difficult for fans and judges to determine who is who.

American version of The mask singer It is hosted by composer and actor Nick Kennan, including actress Jenny McCarthy, singer Robin Thicke, singer and actress Nicole Shringer, and comedian Ken Jeong, including several celebrity judges.

The series, which will premiere its fifth season this March, features an impressive list of celebrity appearances, all leading up to the Stellar finals that have crowned many Masked singer the winner. But who has just won before this exciting singing competition? Major spoilers for previous seasons The mask singer Also, there is a complete list of winners, so be warned.

T-Pain

US first season The mask singer Revealed a variety of fun celebrities including the likes of Antonio Brown, Tommy Chong, Tory Spelling and La Toya Jackson. However, while all this The cast was entertaining In itself, perhaps no one was as mysterious and exciting to see as a “monster”.

With hit songs such as The Season with the Monster, such as “Stay With Me” and “This Is How We Do It”, he surprised audiences across the country with his melodious voice, adding some pop vocals to R&B. Mixed with spraying. However, no one seemed to know who it was, as the judges speculated that they varied from Jamie Foxx to Seoul Green.

However, the winner of this season 1 eventually became known as the rapper T-Pain, famous for his auto-tune vocals, perhaps for the reason that both the judge and the audience were left out of the entire season.

Wayne Brady

Second season of The mask singer Our hearts were full of winners, as the hit show became even more popular with some of its big names. This cast list includes Patty LaBel, Drs. Drew, Kelly Osbourne, Seal and Chris Dottie. However, there was A tone The season that was slightly stronger than the rest.

The season 2 finale was seen winning the “Fox” contest, as the judges offered their final guesses as to who could be their new champion. Surprisingly, while some estimates once again included Jamie Foxx’s name, both Robin and Nicole were able to pinpoint exactly who was under the mask. . . Wayne Brady.

Wayne Brady, an actor and TV host, perhaps best known for his work on improvisation shows Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 2 turned out to be the champion, who sang several winners throughout the season, including “Try a Little Tenderness” and “Tennessee Whiskey”.

Kandi Burras

Season 3 premiere The mask singer The lead-out to the 2020 Super Bowl was the program, proving how popular the show had become. Want more proof? Let’s say Season 3 was able to make an impressive list of celebrity talent, including Lil Wayne, Tony Hawk, Sarah Palin, Rob Gronkowski, Brett Michaels, and Bow Wow.

However, of the possible winners, only two really stood out: “Tortoise” and “Night Angel”.

Tortoise, which was revealed Runner-up turned out Jessie McCarthy, for being a “beautiful soul” singer herself. The winner of season 3, however, once appeared as pop singer, Kandi Burrows of the acclaimed group Xscape. Throughout the season, Kandi Baruss performed songs such as “Rise Up”, “Shout” and “Last Dance”. Judges estimated from Tisha Kambel to Taraji P. Henson is up to.

LeAnn Rimes

Last season of The mask singer, Season 4, took this popular show to a whole new level, throwing many celebrities in our faces in which all could be winners in their own right. The popular reveal that could have easily taken home the trophy included Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, Elo Black, Tory Kelly and Dr. Elvis Francois, “singing surgeon”.

Sadly, Among all these winners, There could only be one champion, and that was “Sun”, an angelic voice that gave many breathtaking performances, including “When the Party Over”, “Prayer” and “The Story”.

In the end, the Sun was revealed to be country icon Léon Rheims, with many judges proven wrong who were sure it could be Mandy Moore or Catherine McPhee. Not only did LeAnn Rimes “battle the moonlight” to win the competition, it also kicked @ $ $ in the process.

