Get rid of dandruff with this homemade hair mask made from walnuts and shiny hair

Every girl dreams that her hair is the most beautiful, so today we have many nutritious ingredients present in walnuts which are not only beneficial for our health but also for our skin and hair. It is more beneficial to include nutritional rich nut in the diet than it is beneficial to use hair masks prepared to get rid of many hair problems.

Walnuts are made by mixing some household products into hair masks which relieve many problems such as hair loss and dandruff.

Walnuts are rich in selenium. Hair loss is usually caused by a lack of selenium. Consuming walnuts relieves the problem of hair loss by completing selenium deficiency.

In addition to including walnuts in your diet, massage the hair with its oil.

Walnut Hair Mask

necessary ingredients
Walnut-10 -12
Curd – 1 cup
Lemon juice – 1 teaspoon
Rose water – 1 teaspoon

