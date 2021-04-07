Get Rid Of Dark Skin Around Nails With These Easy Home Remedies – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

When it comes to skin, we all want it to be flawless and shiny. But the reality is that the skin throws away a lot, dealing with friction, friction, a wide variety of products, pollution, and more. Therefore, naturally radiant skin is less likely to be around.

However, this is not impossible, if you take proper care. If you are tired of dark skin around your nails, here are simple home remedies that can help you get rid of it. The key is to stay consistent and allow your skin to repair and glow at its own pace.

coconut oil

Packed with antimicrobial effects, coconut oil is very good for the skin. From removing wrinkles to improving skin quality, coconut oil can do wonders for you. To remove deep skin around the nails, use the following steps.

Steps

In a microwave bowl, add 1 tbsp of coconut oil.

Add a drop of any essential oil.

Mix well and heat in the microwave for 15 seconds.

After the oil is lukewarm, take a cotton ball, dip it in the oil and apply it to the dark areas.

Leave it overnight, rinse the next morning.

Do this every day for best results.

Aloe Vera

One of the most hydrating natural agents, aloe vera can enhance the quality of your skin like no other element. This is very beneficial when it comes to lightening skin tone around areas where there is more friction.

Steps

Cut one leaf of aloe vera from its plant.

Cut the leaf in two.

Scrape the jelly into a bowl using a fork or spoon.

जोड़ें Add honey to the spoon and mix well.

Apply the same to the affected area.

Store the rest in the fridge.

Wash after one hour.

Use three times a week.

Turmeric and Curd

Turmeric and Curd

To lighten the skin around the nails, you want to use something that is known to naturally clear pores. Turmeric (raw turmeric for acne) and yogurt will not only remove dead skin cells but also hydrate your skin to glow.

Steps

In a bowl, add 1 tbsp of curd and a pinch of turmeric.

Give a good mixture to both.

Apply and scrub directly on the affected area.

Let it sit for one hour.

Rinse using normal water.

Use every alternate day.

Don’t Miss: Bid to Dark Knees and Elbows with this Homemade Mulethi Pack

Lemon and Cucumber

Vitamin C is known as a natural ingredient to lighten dark skin tone. While citric acid will improve skin quality, cucumber will keep it hydrated.

Steps

Take 1 lemon (lemon pickle), squeeze its juice in a small bowl.

Grate the Ate Cucumber and put it in the bowl.

Mix the two together.

Apply on the affected area.

Let it sit for 30 minutes.

Rinse using normal water.

Use once a week for best results.