Get Saucy with: All the best dishes include BBQ Sauce – TMT Deli

When you hear “barbecue sauce”, what you think depends on where you live (or where you grew up). Slow-roasted meat is a staple of almost every culture & subculture; In the US alone, dozens of regional renditions of BBQ sauce dishes exist.

North Carolina takes its barbecue seriously! Eastern North Carolina argues that it is home to Native American barbecue sauce, dating back hundreds of years and has a strong African heritage. Eastern North Carolina barbecue sauce is thin, vinegar and spicy, with none of the tomatoes or sweeteners found in other parts of the country.

Western North Carolina, also known as Lexington-style, adds a little ketchup or tomato sauce to a mixture of barbecue sauce vinegar. And in the South, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce dishes include vinegar, mustard, and spices. Even further south, the Alabama white barbecue sauce is a thick and creamy blend of mayonnaise, vinegar, and spices (yet not tomatoes, though). It goes best with chicken.

Moving towards the middle of the country, Memphis barbecue can be either “dry” with a dry solution of spice, or “wet” with a thin, slightly sweet, tomato-based sauce. Kansas City sauce may be the most quintessentially American barbecue sauce: it is a thick, sweet, and tomato-based sauce. The St. Louis Barbecue Sauce is thin and tangent with a sweet and sour flavor profile.

The Oklahoma BBQ Sauce recipe features ketchup and Worcestershire sauce for a sweet and tangy flavor. Texas barbecue sauce is thin and spicy with meat drippings, cumin, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce. It is usually served with Beef.

Most of us know how to use barbecue sauce when we are cooking meat or other protein on the grill. But there are so many BBQ sauce recipes that make us use our favorite spices in new and exciting ways!

Pizza

California Pizza Kitchen Chain Pioneered barbecue pizza Back in the 1980s. Their version substituted the barbecue sauce for a more distinctive tomato sauce and topped the pizza with mozzarella cheese, chicken, cilanto and green onions.

Thick, sweet sauces – Kansas City or St. Louis – work best with it. It’s also good with Alabama white sauce, but if you’re looking for a CPK clone, stick with a tomato base.

Nachos / totkos

Top corn chips with your favorite barbecue sauce and some pulled pork, chicken, or beef brisket. Then melt the paneer (real cheese, eliminate nacho cheese sauce) on top and add sour cream and green onion. Yummy! You can also use tater tots and pimiento cheese for this Is actually an American dish Of totkos. Try Oklahoma or Texas barbecue sauce.

sauce

Add some barbecue sauce to your favorite ranch dressing to make your salad Tastes like summer. It is particularly good on hearty meal-style salads with eggs, cheese and other proteins. None of the Carolina-style sauces are super delicious that way.

Dipping chicken

An Itty-Bitty Crockpot features an easy, please-y treat to bring to Hot Chicken Dip, parties or potlucks. Mix something Sliced ​​chicken (Hint: buy a rotisserie chicken in the supermarket) Heat up your favorite barbecue sauce and bubbly in cream cheese, sliced ​​cheese and crockpot. Top with green onions and serve with crackers.

If you want to be really fancy, serve the dip in a hollowed-out round of bread and use the bread you took out for the toast round to spread the dip!

Everything else

It’s okay to be creative with your feelings! There are lots of types of barbecue sauce, and lots of BBQ sauce recipes and suggestions.

Depending on your mood and taste, try adding barbecue sauce to macaroni and cheese, any kind of stew, potato salad, Tomato Soup (So ​​good with grilled cheese sandwiches!), Baked beans, or seafood cocktail sauce.

Barbecue sauce can also be used as a dip for finger foods such as chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, or jalpino poppers. BBQ sauce is also a spread, of course, so try it on turkey sandwiches, hot dogs and meat or veggie burgers.

