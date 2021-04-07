Get the family together for movie night with these titles on Netflix – Film Daily

There’s nothing worse than putting on a film in front of the family and right in the middle of it, the scenes start to get a little . . . inappropriate. We’re here to assure you though that there’s still plenty of movies out there that can be enjoyed by the whole family while keeping it appropriate for all ages.

Do you want to enjoy a fun movie night but still want to keep it G-rated for the kids? Well luckily, there’s plenty of family movies available to watch on Netflix right now. Head over to the streaming service, call your family to the living room with a large bowl of popcorn to share, and enjoy these fun movies with them here.

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

While Disney took the majority of their movies and TV shows off of other streaming services when Disney Plus officially arrived, for some reason, The Princess and the Frog is one of the few films that got to stay on Netflix. Because it’s a Disney animation and you know they make only the best out of the best, this is one of those family movies on Netflix that can be enjoyed by anyone of all ages.

The Princess and the Frog centers around the hardworking Tiana whose dream is to one day have a restaurant in New Orleans. However, she soon meets Prince Naveen, who has turned into a frog by the evil Dr. Faciliar. He plants a kiss on Tiana mistaking her for a princess in hopes of turning back, but turns her into a frog as well. Together, the two embark on a journey to try and get out of their amphibian bodies together.

Hugo (2011)

This is another one of those family movies on Netflix that can be adored by those of all ages. This adventure and fantasy film is directed by the great Martin Scorsese, so you know you’re in for a wild ride. The film begins when an orphaned Hugo Cabret who lives and works in a train station during 1930s Paris begins a journey to protect a broken automaton & notebook left behind by his late father.

This film is highly critically acclaimed and stars big names such as Asa Butterfield, Chloë Grace Moretz, Ben Kingsley, Jude Law, Sacha Baron Cohen, Christopher Lee, and more. If you’re into adventure films that are well-produced, tell epic stories, yet still keep it family-friendly, Hugo should definitely be on your list of family movies to watch on Netflix.

The Little Prince (2015)

If you’ve already read the original The Little Prince book before, then you already know you and the kids are in for a treat with this movie. The plot begins when “The Aviator” introduces a young girl to a whole new world where she rediscovers her youth and learns the truths of the meaning of life and human connections. Besides the film being an epic adventure, it will definitely teach your little ones, and even you, the beauty of life and that having a kind heart & joyful soul is what matters most in life.

The Croods (2013)

Are you looking for a lighthearted comedy family film filled with adventures and fun? The Croods has all of that and more, and it just may be exactly what you’re looking for on your next family movie night. Meet the Croods, a prehistoric family who comes face to face with a more evolved Caveman which sets off this funny & creative plot.

What’s more is that this animated film boasts an all-star cast, with The Croods being voiced by Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Emma Stone, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, and Ryan Reynolds. Gather your family around and have a blast with this movie!