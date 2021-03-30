“Get the hell away from the camera”: Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler display peak camaraderie after the Heat’s victory over the Knicks | The SportsRush

Bam Adebayo just couldn’t stop shaking his hips during Jimmy Butler’s interview, after the Miami Heat’s win against the New York Knicks.

Jimmy Butler and Bam adebayo are the core pieces behind the Miami Heat’s success. It is because of these players that the franchise made it to the NBA finals last year, and continues to compete with the best.

Butler and Adebayo are usually incredibly serious, which is a huge reason why they are this good. But both players know how to get down when they need to. And needless to say, fans love to see these moments.

Well, it seems that the duo has given the world yet another little moment, that fans will absolutely adore.

Bam Adebayo dances in front of the camera and Jimmy Butler after grabbing a win against the Knicks

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler can be an incredibly funny pair at times. And recently, we got yet another example of that.

The Miami Heat grabbed a key win against the New York Knicks on Monday night with the final score 88-98. Both Butler and Adebayo performed incredibly during the game, with the former scoring an impressive 27 points in 34 minutes.

After the game, Jimmy Butler got ready to take part in a post-game interview, when this happened.

Sleeve Game! pic.twitter.com/qq5iz1Nwf6 — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) March 30, 2021

Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 17 rebounds during the game, so it makes sense that he would be happy. And fans will hope that he can continue being happy so that they get a good look and some more dance moves in the future.

The Heat are still far from the defensive juggernaut they were in the bubble last year. There’s a reason they’re right around the Celtics in the standings – they’ve been too inconsistent. Counting them out would still be a mistake, but less of one that last year.