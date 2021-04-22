Get to know multi-talented filmmaker and author Natalie Rodriguez – Film TMT

For those who took one look at Natalie Rodriguez’s resume, you’d most likely surprise how the filmmaker sleeps. Since graduating from California State College in 2014, she’s been throughout LA making a mark for herself, whether or not or not it’s as a director, creator, or panelist.

Getting her begin within the enterprise as an intern for Conan and dealing below legendary producer Peter Guber, Rodriguez realized from a number of the finest within the enterprise. However in 2017, she made the leap and based her personal manufacturing firm, Extraordinary Footage.

Now as her latest movie Howard Unique begins to make the pageant rounds, and her newest novel Skeletons continues to attain acclaim, Rodriguez is trying in the direction of the long run.

One heel click on at a time

As a feminine filmmaker, Natalie Rodriguez is not any stranger to going through difficulties and assumptions based mostly on her gender. Even earlier than she based Extraordinary Footage, Rodriguez served as a panelist at quite a few occasions speaking about her experiences within the leisure trade.

But that didn’t cease her from making the plunge into producing via her personal firm. Beginning with two quick movies that might ultimately encourage her first function movie The Extraordinary Extraordinary, Natalie served as producer, author, and director. Extraordinary Footage gave her the arrogance to create movies that made a social affect, and most necessary of all, meant one thing particular to her.

From shorts to options

Like most starting filmmakers, Natalie Rodriguez obtained her begin engaged on quick movies. From Apricots to The C-Quel, Rodriguez scored quite a few awards and loads of acclaim from her work. Then the eventual function movie from Rodriguez got here to fruition. Nonetheless, not like most who would create a brand new story, Rodriguez expanded on a earlier in need of hers.

The Extraordinary Extraordinary: Erica & Alex and The Extraordinary Extraordinary: Bianca & Erica turned The Extraordinary Extraordinary two years after their launch. Maddison Bullock & Jesse Posey returned as Erica & Alex respectively, whereas social media influencer Ana Marte stepped up as Bianca. The Extraordinary Extraordinary was a success, with a number of award nominations for the movie and Rodriguez herself.

That wasn’t the one in need of Rodriguez’s to get the function movie therapy. Her newest function movie, Howard Unique, relies on a 2017 quick by Rodriguez of the identical identify. Kevin Sean Michaels returns as Howard, a screenwriter who loses his thoughts and experiences a number of life crises when his cat magically involves life.

From display screen to web page

Whereas Natalie Rodriguez loves to put in writing screenplays, that’s not the one factor she’s writing. From quick tales and poems, to speeches and novels, Rodriguez is simply as a lot of an creator as she is a filmmaker. For years, Rodriguez wrote and self-published quick tales & poems on varied web sites. However it wasn’t till 2020 when she added novelist to her resume

Breaking into the younger grownup market, Rodriguez’s first younger grownup thriller Elephant was launched in June 2020. Tackling psychological well being, trauma, and located household, Elephant rapidly turned a fan favourite and even was up for Finest Novel in Clare Books’s Bingewatch Treatment II contest.

Following up the success, Rodriguez launched the sequel Skeletons in February 2021, and plans on ultimately persevering with the story in future novels. Properly, within the free time she has between her upcoming movies.

Future works

Natalie Rodriguez has no plans of stopping anytime quickly. Arising for the filmmaker is Younger Dario, a TV mini-series Rodriguez will create, write, and direct. There’s additionally the animated quick Coming House, produced by Rodriguez via Extraordinary Footage.

Rodriguez additionally has her personal quick in pre-production referred to as Interior Youngster. Set to direct, producer, and write, Rodriguez continues her triple risk standing. It’s clear Rodriguez is a really busy girl, however that’s what’s made her so profitable to this point. With each challenge comes a brand new achievement for Rodriguez.