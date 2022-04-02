Getafe register victory against Mallorca at home

This Saturday at 2 pm, Getafe (15th) received Mallorca (18th) on the 30th side of La Liga. The Madrid team in blue started the match 3-5-2 while the Mallorcans in red developed into 4-3-1-2. In a fairly balanced start to the match, both the teams were dealt blows, but neither one managed to be really dangerous. As the minutes progressed, the tension of the debate on the lawn grew and the blame multiplied, with Mr. Matu Lahoj showing eight yellow cards in the first period, four on each side. The two poorly graded logically returned to the locker room with a goalless draw (0–0). On this basis, the second period started and neither team could do anything special.

What’s next after this ad

The…