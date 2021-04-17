LATEST

Getafe vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list

Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest harm and suspension information forward of Sunday’s La Liga conflict between Getafe and Actual Madrid.

Actual Madrid will probably be trying to enhance their La Liga title hopes after they tackle Getafe on Sunday night.

Zinedine Zidane‘s facet are presently second within the desk, one level behind leaders Atletico Madrid, whereas Getafe occupy fifteenth place, and right here Sports activities Mole rounds up the crew information for the 2 sides.

GETAFE

Out: Erick Cabaco (knee), Cucho Hernandez (ankle)

Uncertain: Sofian Chakla (foot), Enes Unal (coronavirus), Dario Poveda (muscle)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Soria; Suarez, Timor, Dakonam, Olivera; Arambarri, Maksimovic; Nyom, Alena, Cucurella; Mata

REAL MADRID

Out: Casemiro (ban), Nacho (ban), Lucas Vazquez (knee), Sergio Ramos (calf)

Uncertain: Dani carvajal (thigh), Raphael varane (coronavirus), Eden Hazard (muscle)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Courtois; Odriozola, Militao, Chust, Mendy; Modric, Valverde, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

