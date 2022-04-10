GGG sets up potential Canelo trilogy with ninth-round TKO win over Ryota Murata

Gennady Golovkin defeated Ryota Murata via a ninth-round TKO on Saturday, unifying the middleweight title belt and approaching a potential trilogy match against Canelo Alvarez.

Golovkin retained his IBF and IBO middleweight titles by winning the WBA belt from Murata in a match in Saitama, Japan. With the only loss and draw of his career coming in his first two matches with Alvarez, he improved to 42–1–1.

Murata (16-3) lost by knockout for the first time in his career.

Golovkin would be in line for a third fight with Alvarez if Alvarez defeated Dimitri Bivol on May 7. ESPN reported In February, Golovkin and Alvarez will fight on September 17, if Alvarez wins against Bivole.

The first fight of Golovkin and Alvarez ended in a draw on September 16, 2017. A year later, Alvarez won with a majority…