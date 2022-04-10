GGG Vs Ryota Murata Full Fight Video Highlights

Watch Gennady Golovkin (GGG) vs Ryota Murata full fight video from their anticipated showdown on Saturday morning, courtesy of DAZN.

GGG vs. Murata took place on April 9 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1) and Ryota Murata (16-3) clashed in the main event. The fight was broadcast live on DAZN.

Get more video highlights below.

For more information on GGG vs. Murata, visit live blog Below the bad left hook.

GGG vs. Murata: Round 1

Starting with the GGG jab, taking it off as well. Golovkin blocked a right hand from Murata. Good left hook to the body from Murata, and then a second hook to the right and body. GGG with the jab again, he’s mostly picking up Murata’s shots, but Murata is also pressing, not feeling out of place here. Better, tougher…