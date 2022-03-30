Ghana v Nigeria: Black Stars earn World Cup berth at Super Eagles take fans’ pitch by storm

After a goalless draw in the first leg, Thomas Partey’s away goal in Wednesday’s game was enough to propel Ghana to Qatar 2022 – the first African country to do so.

Parte’s driven shot in the 10th minute went down Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho to give the Black Stars the lead in the tie.

William Trost-Akong leveled off the penalty spot after Dennis Odoi brought down Ademola Lukman in the box in the first half, but Nigeria could not produce the winning goal needed to earn World Cup qualification.

And after the final whistle, fans at the Mossud Abiola National Stadium in Abuja expressed their dismay at the breaking of the pitch.