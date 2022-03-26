Moseph Ekine

bbc news pidgin

26 March 2022

The Ghana Black Stars and Nigeria Super Eagles renewed rivalry Ven Dame Meet again for Abuja on Tuesday, March 29.

Two West African heavyweights bin square up against each ODA inside Kumasi on Friday for a chance to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Ghana vs Nigeria match ends goalless but E Bin gives us many talking points from d game for Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

By the end of the second leg, who gets the de bragging rights of the D #jollofderby between the D Black Stars of Ghana and the D Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Learn from Mosef Ekin Ve Bin De Di Baba Yara Stadium, di match for Kumasi, BBC Pidgin journalist here.

Ghana’s youth shine