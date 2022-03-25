Ghana vs. Nigeria result: goalless draw in first leg leaves tie in the balance

It was a scary affair in Kumasi as Ghana hosted Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup qualifiers. The hosts got off to a strong start to test the Nigerian backline with long deliveries on top. It took a while for the spectators to get into the game. While their defenders countered Ghana’s attacks, they struggled to catch the ball on the pitch, and their attempts to press made it easier for Ghana to advance the ball.

However, he progressed in the first half, and began to regularly deliver the ball into the last third. It was the half of the two halves, with Nigeria enjoying the better in the later stages. In truth though, no goalkeeper was given much work, and remained so in the second half. Ghana once again started off aggressively but once they got past the opening rounds…