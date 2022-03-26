Ghana vs Nigeria: Where it went wrong for Black Stars

Idrisu Baba’s deep movement resulted in an attractive dynamic in the midfield for Ghana as Partey and Kudus took on new positions whenever the system was being implemented.

This required the dynamism and tactical awareness of Partey and Kudus to find the right place for Baba to operate and provide a passing outlet for Baba, who, due to his ‘safe’ passing and lack of adventure, or rather Known for line-breaking with skill. passes.

However, Partey was unable to put himself in the game and did not provide enough passing lines for Baba, as he does for Arsenal in progressing the ball to club level perfection.

Kudas has lacked match fitness since returning from injury, and it was not surprising that he was not seen as much in the game, especially in the first half. Also his thoughts…