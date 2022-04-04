Ghana’s Mensah: After facing Messi I want to see what Ronaldo can do at World Cup

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah is excited by the prospect of meeting Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo when Ghana face Portugal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo’s side have been drawn against Fernando Santos’ outfit for what will be like a re-match of their encounter at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Eight years ago, Ronaldo made his presence felt in the showdown, scoring the match winner in the 80th minute after Asamoah Gyan netted to cancel out John Boye’s own goal for the Selecao.

“Facing Ronaldo is something I look forward to. I [have not met] him at the club side but now I have the chance to meet him in the World Cup which is the highest stage,” Mensah, who featured in both games as Ghana beat Nigeria in the play-offs to qualify for the…