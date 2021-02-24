Ghatkesar fake rape: Girl commits suicide – TheMiracleTech

We are all aware of the recent fake rape and fake kidnapping incident of Ghatesar. A B-pharmacy student weaves a fake rape story to cover up the affair with her boyfriend to hide her affair. A few days after this incident made headlines, the girl has committed suicide. It is heard that the cause of death is excessive bullets.

The body has been shifted to the hospital and is being postmortem. More information about the death can be revealed after the police received a postmortem report. A few weeks ago, the woman accompanied her mother to police and alleged that she was raped by an auto driver along with her friends.

When the police investigated further, it was proved that the auto driver is innocent and the girl cooked up the entire story to hide her case. She had to cover up to reach her mother complaining about her mother’s disappearance.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)