Ghent replaces against OHL but misses play-off 1, Bruges against Mechelen without any problems.

Buffalo missed the Top 4 despite a resounding victory. Blauw en Zwart is full of confidence.

Gantoise was hoping for a false move from Anderlecht in Kortrijk to again overtake him in the extreme and finish in the top 4. Facing the OHL, buffaloes In any case came out and showed that they are the undisputed favorites to win the European play-offs. Final Score: 5-0, with goals scored from Sart, wheel sawand a third Tisoudali,

Brugge had to win against Mechelen in order to stock up on points and confidence before a duel for the declared title with Union and other competitors. queue Scoring (32nd) opened, then skov olsen Scored the second goal of the evening (76th). The only thing that remains to be known is the difference that would separate them from Union, which stopped their match against Bearshot.