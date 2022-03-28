Ghent-Wevelgem: Binium Girme (Intermarché-Vanti-Gobert Materiaux) wins, Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) second

Eritrea has raw talent and it wouldn’t have waited long for it to be confirmed. Already in 5th place at the E3 GP on Friday, Binium Girmay secured the first major victory of his career by winning the 84th edition of the Ghent-Wevelgem this Sunday, his second success of the season. Starting at Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Stuven (Trek-Segafredo) and van Gestel (TotalEnergy), 24 km from the end, the rider of the Intermarché-Vanti-Gobert Matérieux launched at 250 m with ease in a long sprint. Dominated his teammates, and became the first African in history to win the Cobblestone Classic. At 21, please!

Laporte’s undulating attack, Girmay’s epic sprint: Ghent-Wevelgem highlights

Jumbo-Visma had bet on a movement race

He should never have started. Not originally planned…