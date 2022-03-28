Ghent-Wevelgem: Binium Girme wins, complete rankings for the 2022 edition

Eritrea Binium Girmay (Intermarche) Ghent-Wevelgem won on SundayFirst victory for a rider from a sub-Saharan African country in a cycling classic.

Girmay, who is 21, defeated Frenchman Christophe Laporte in a sprint that brought the four runners together at the end of 249 kilometres.

Last year’s Worlds silver medalist in the Hope category, Girmaye signed off a rider from sub-Saharan Africa’s most significant win in cycling.

Eritrea, who turned professional in 2020 with French team Delco, joined WorldTour level last spring. He reinvented himself at the end of the season by winning the Classic Grand Besançon before starting the 2021 season with a breakthrough in Mallorca at the end of January.

