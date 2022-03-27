Ghent-Wevelgem: Brilliant win for Binium Girmay, the first African rider to win the Flemish Classic

Eritrean Binium Girmay (Intermarché – Vanti Gobert) won the 84th edition of the Ghent-Wevelgem (WorldTour), leading the peloton from Ypres to Wevelgem over 248.8km on Sunday. 21-year-old Binium Girme took victory in the four-man sprint ahead of Frenchman Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) and Belgium’s Dries van Gestel (Total Energies) and Jasper Stuven (Trek-Segafredo).

These four men left the peloton 22 km from the finish and widened the gap to about thirty seconds, opposing the return of the peloton. Starting 1.5 km from the line, Dan Soren Craig Anderson (DSM) took 5th place.

The first African rider to win the Flemish Classic, Binium Girmay, who took his 7th career win, replaced Vout van Aert on the winners of the event. Another strong symbolism: they won until six years after the death of Antoine Demoitie, who was part of the same team, in the same race.

Classics season…