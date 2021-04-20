GHF Vs GZC Live Score Dream 11 Team Prediction Top Picks Lineups Chinese Super League

In in the present day’s match, we now have group Guangzhou FC in opposition to Guangzhou in Chinese language Tremendous League 2021. The match is scheduled to be performed at 05:30 pm. The each of the groups are excited to make a profitable streak in the beginning of the match. The group Guangzhou FC has performed a complete of 14 matches within the league the place they’ve gained 11 matches and misplaced 3 matches within the league. The group Guangzhou has just lately performed a match the place they gained the match. The group is on the first place within the league standings.

On the opposite aspect, group Guangzhou Metropolis has performed a complete of 17 matches within the league. The group has gained 10 matches and misplaced 7 matches. The group has just lately performed a match and defeated the group by 6 factors. The group continues to be struggling to win this match. The group is on the third place within the league standings. Let’s see in the event that they win in the present day’s match or not.

GHF Vs GZC Reside Rating:

Match: GHF Vs GZC Chinese language Tremendous League 2021

Date: twentieth March

Time: 05:30pm

Guagzhou Metropolis Squad:

Wang Peng, Guilherme Costa, To Teng, Fu Yunchen, Han Pengfei, Hu Ruibao, Jown Cardona, Tiago Leonco, Gustav Svensson, Moussa Dembele, Cheng Yuelei

Guangzhou FC Squad:

Shihao Wei, Zhang Xiuwei, Wang Shillong, Jang Gangtai, Wang Shillong, Liu Shibo, Luo Guofu, Fernando Henrique, Huang Bowen, Zhang Lipeng

GHF Vs GZC Dream 11 Prediction:

The group GHF key participant can be Shihao Wei who’s knowledgeable soccer participant within the Chinese language Tremendous League. He has scored 10 targets within the league. That is the second highest purpose rating of group and extra more likely to be the group captain. He has scored one purpose within the final match which lead then to win the match. The group participant Talisca and Paulinho won’t take take part in in the present day’s match. The group GZC key gamers can be Fu Yunchen who has performed 16 matches within the league the place he has scored 2 targets within the final match.

He’s a ahead participant and likely be the group captain. Alois Dos Santos would be the midfield participant of group GZC who has scored 2 targets within the final match and a complete of 10 targets within the final match. He was the second selection for the group GZC. He has performed a complete of 17 matches within the league. The group participant John Cardona would be the defender participant who has scored 6 targets in 9 matches. To know extra about this text keep linked to us.