A federal judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell a new trial, concluding that a juror’s failure to accurately answer a pre-trial questionnaire did not indicate bias or a violation of the British socialite’s right to an impartial jury. did not do.

A decision issued Friday evening by Judge Alison Nathan would deny Maxwell what it was to be his most recent attempt to overturn a December sentence on criminal sex trafficking charges stemming from his long relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. What was the immediate expectation?

Maxwell’s attorneys may still attempt to appeal the decision on other grounds. She was convicted on five of six criminal counts in December after a three-week trial in which prosecutors portrayed her as a “sophisticated stalker” who helped Epstein recruit underage girls. Was and…