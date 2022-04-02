Ghislaine Maxwell denies re-trial on juror’s false statement in sex trafficking case

A judge has upheld the sex trafficking conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, denying her a new trial.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of trafficking girls by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Following the conviction, Maxwell’s legal team requested a retrial because one of the jurors had falsely indicated before the trial that she had never been sexually abused.

Prospective jurors are asked a series of questions prior to the trial to check that they do not have any experience or opinion that could lead to bias during the trial. Maxwell’s lawyers argued that the fact that the juror was abused meant he could not be impartial.

When asked during a pre-trial screening if he had been the victim of sexual abuse, the jury member, identified only as Scotty David, marked “no.”